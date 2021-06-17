Palestinian teen shot by Israeli troops in West Bank dies

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian health ministry says a Palestinian teenager who was shot by Israeli troops in the West Bank a day earlier has died of his injuries. The ministry said Thursday that Ahmad Shamsa, 16, died of a gunshot wound sustained a a day earlier. The Israeli military said Wednesday that a soldier stationed near a wildcat settler outpost near the West Bank city of Nablus saw a group of Palestinians approaching, and that one “hurled a suspicious object at him, which exploded adjacent to the soldier.” The army said that the soldier fired in the air, then shot the Palestinian who threw the object.