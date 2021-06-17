Protests continue at Minnesota Line 3 oil pipeline project

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — Opponents of the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline project in northwestern Minnesota continued their protests this week by disrupting traffic in front of an Enbridge equipment site, leading to 31 arrests.

Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said the incident began about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when a van pulled in front of the semitrailer and forced it to stop on a county highway.

Several carloads of protesters soon arrived.

Aukes says deputies began arresting demonstrators after they began “yelling vulgarities, being a traffic hazard, and refusing to leave.”

At least 1,000 activists from across the country gathered at construction sites near the headwaters of the Mississippi River last week.

Nearly 250 people were arrested.