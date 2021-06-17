R. Kelly nears OK for new legal team for upcoming trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has signaled that jailed R&B singer R. Kelly will likely get to keep his new defense team for a sex-trafficking trial. At a hearing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly questioned one of the new lawyers about her communications with one of Kelly’s ex-girlfriends that could raise a potential conflict of interest. The lawyer insisted she never gave legal advice to the woman. The judge still must get Kelly’s permission before signing off on the change in lawyers. The trial is scheduled to begin in early August.