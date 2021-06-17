Rochester community leaders react to Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Thursday, marked a day in history as Juneteenth became a Federal holiday.

President Joe Biden signing the bill that makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

"As I was walking down, I regret that my grandchildren aren't here because this is a really, really important moment in our history. By making Juneteenth a federal holiday, all Americans can feel the power of this day and learn from our history and celebrate progress and grapple with the distance we've come but the distance we have to travel to," said Joe Biden, before signing the bill.

June 19, known as Juneteenth, or "Freedom Day," is the oldest celebration that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Many people believe the signing of the emancipation proclamation by Abraham Lincoln was the end of slavery in this country, but for two and a half years later slaves in Texas were still held in bondage.

On June 19, 1865 slaves in Galveston, Texas were finally informed they were free.

"By Joe Biden signing this and by making everyone aware of when the importance of when slavery ended. I think that brings about the importance of knowing and understanding the importance that as a Black person, you are free," said Nashauna Johnson-Lenoir, Rochester resident.

Wale Elegbede, Rochester NAACP president, said making it a federal holiday gives the nation a chance to reflect.

"For us to really understand where we came from, what we have done. And how do we move forward? It also lets people have a better sense of systemic inequalities that are in place," he said.

Many people believe the holiday's federal recognition would not have come if, not for a murder that took place on May 25, 2020.

"Let's not forget that but for the murder of now an ancestor George Floyd we would not have a national holiday called Juneteenth," said Barabra Jordan, Rochester NAACP Secretary.

Johnson-Lenoir and Jordan hope the federal holiday will finally be added to school curriculums. They also hope Juneteenth celebrations will be honored by all people.

"Everybody who's not a part of the African American culture who attends the event will embrace the Black culture and hopefully get a better understanding of who we are as a people," Johnson-Lenoir said.

"To think about our ancestors and honoring them. And thinking about our kids of the future," Jordan said.

The Rochester NAACP and partnering organizations are hosting a Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration on June 19. The event will be held at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.