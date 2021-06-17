Rochester community organizers discuss Title IX update

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Wednesday, the Department of Education announced transgender students are protected under title IX, which is a direct contradiction from the guidelines set by the previous administration.

"The ability for transgender students to live and participate as their authentic selves in an educational setting without fear is vitally important for the wellbeing of a very vulnerable group of people," said Rochester Pride in a statement on Thursday.

One Rochester community organizer agreed it was a reason to celebrate. However, they had reservations about the policy's actual impact due to the fact it happened at the federal level and this issue is one that needs to be settled at the state and local levels.

"When we as individuals and also as community members, when we're talking about supporting other people and supporting, or enforcing, or upholding other peoples' rights, it is extended to everyone. Including trans students and athletes," said Vangie Castro, a community organizer and member of the Rochester LGBTQ+ community. "We have to wonder what is the political gain behind that, because it is just a segment of the population using this as a wedge issue."

The Olmsted County GOP believes this policy reversal is a distraction.

"Biden and his administration is basically trying to distract from his ongoing border crisis and his economic policies that are causing a labor shortage and killing small businesses, and causing growing inflation too. Basically, they're distracting and trying to further divide on social issues," said Christopher Brandt, the Olmsted County Republican Party chairman. "It's something that will end up in the courts, and society will have to decide if that's what we want."

According to the National Center for Transgender Equality, 23 states have considered more than 50 this year that would either limit health care and sports opportunities for transgender youth.