Rochester Public Schools starts summer meal kit program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With the goal of making sure no child goes hungry, the Rochester Public School Summer meal kit program has returned.

The meal kits include a protein, along with fruits and vegetables. One meal kit includes heat and serve meals for one person for five days. People need to sign up ahead of time online. They can pick them up from 10:30 a.m. until noon Wednesdays at John Marshall High School.

The meal kits were inspired by the pandemic last year, as there was a higher demand for meals and also a need to distribute them for efficiently to families.

"What we saw was that the community likes to be able to come one day and get meals for five days instead of having to go out daily and get a hot or cold lunch," RPS Student Nutrition Services Assistant Coordinator Angie Wuerflein said. "I think the response from the community is that they really did enjoy these five-day meals kits, and it helped a lot with their family. Maybe their kids are a little bit older, so they're home. These are items that the students can make at home when their parents are off at work."

Anyone age 1 through 18 can get a meal kit. There is no income requirement, and the child doesn't have to be an RPS student.

Last week, about 1,300 people signed up for a meal kit and about 700 were given out.

RPS still has its other summer meal program available at different schools across the area. These meals are different from the meal kits as they provide either breakfast or lunch for just one day.

For more information, visit the Rochester Public School Facebook page.