Rochester Rowers Shine on National Stage

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) --It started as a dream.

"I used nationals almost as my motivation just like 'Imagine if I went to nationals this year, that would be pretty cool', then I used that to push myself in all of our workouts," Sophi Spindler-Krage said.

Then for Anna Stacy, Abby Welch and Sophi Spindler-Krage rowing at the Youth National Regatta became a reality.

"I missed out on the past year and a half of racing because of the pandemic. To have that opportunity especially when I'm in my senior year and to really see some of that work and training pay off was a really great experience," Anna Stacy said.

It only got better, as a single sculler, Stacy earned the title of 17th fastest in the nation, and as a pair, Welch and Spindler-Krage finished tenth.

"It was like being on top of the world I mean like, you kind of are on top of the world honestly being girls tenth best U17 double, but it was a great feeling just seeing. After it was done it was like holy crap I did that I can say for the rest of my life when I was a freshman I was the tenth best girls double," Abby Welch said.

It's as much a testament to the work they've put in as it is the bond they've built.

"Instead of saying we should be better, we say stuff like we can work harder, we can get better and we can push ourselves to be the best us," Spindler-Krage said.

"I feel like it's been my closest friendship over quarantine. They're always kind of there for me. Rowing is kind of the most stressful thing in my life I'd say I mean it puts a lot of stress on you, but it's really a lovely thing. So these guys have been really like a rock to me," Welch said.

While Anna will continue her career at Case Western in the fall, she's confident the club is in good hands.

"I'm excited to see where they go next year and especially these two I rode with I think they have a really strong career the rest of high school rowing," Stacy said.