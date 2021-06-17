WHAT’S NEXT: Rochester city leaders discuss goals post pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's been a year no one expected. From closures, COVID mitigation and stay at home orders -- and now, Rochester city leaders are looking towards what's next.

"Who would have thought a year and a half later, we would be just coming out of it," Rochester Mayor, Kim Norton said.

Before the global health crisis hit, Mayor Norton had other plans.

"I had been focusing on resiliency and sustainability," she said. "...I got a communication saying you're being tone deaf. People don't want to hear about sustainability and resiliency during a pandemic when they are fearing for your life or family's life. So, I said you're right."

In the thick of the pandemic, Norton said what became important was the success, health and well being of the people who live in Rochester; the businesses that were struggling and the homeless population, that had no where to go. Mayor Norton said that's where the city council pushed CARES funding towards. The resiliency and sustainability task force continued its work throughout the year, but those priorities remained in the fore front.

"We did shift focus a little bit," Norton said. "Saying maybe our city should do more about economic development moving ahead."

Now, coming out of the pandemic, those priorities remain.

"Even as we are coming out of the pandemic, there are efforts underway to continue to prop up the people who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. Which, for the most part has been our BIPOC, our indigenous people, people of color and women in this community," she said.

While some aims for the city may be changing, the Med City continues what it does best.

"The core of Rochester is a city of innovation. It's part of our DNA. You see it at a Mayo Clinic, and all of the innovation coming out of Mayo Clinic," Destination Medical Center Executive Director Patrick Seeb said. "But it's really bigger than that, it's really the fabric of what Rochester is."

Life slowed down during the pandemic, but DMC picked up the pace.

"The work we are doing, builds on a legacy of sophisticated investment in Rochester," Seeb said.

"We are at an excellent place to create the city for the future. It's a little messy getting there," Mayor Norton said, referring to the construction projects downtown.

Parts of First Avenue and Peace Plaza will be opening up next month. Just in time for Thursdays downtown, kicking off July 8.