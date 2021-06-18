Body parts found in Minneapolis identified

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) -- Police in Minneapolis investigating body parts found in the city on Thursday say the parts belonged to Adam Richard Johnson.

They haven't recovered the entire body.

His cause of death hasn't been determined, but police say the general public should not be afraid.

"This, uh, this appeared to be a very focused attack. This did not appear to be random. That's the hypothesis we're working off of. Again, nothing that leads us to believe there's a threat to public safety," said Minneapolis Police Public Information Officer John Elder.

No arrests have been made so far.