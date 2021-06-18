JOB REPORT: Minnesota dips to lowest unemployment rate since last May

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota has regained 60 percent of jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic shut down last year.

The latest jobs report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Department states that 12,300 jobs were gained in the month of May.

Over the last year, the state has added nearly 250,000 jobs after losing more than 416,000 from February to April last year.

May is the fifth consecutive month that Minnesota gained jobs. Last month's unemployment rate sat at 4 percent, which is the lowest it's been since its peak last May at 11 percent.