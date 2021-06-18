North Korea’s Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his government to be fully prepared for confrontation with the United States. U.S.-led talks aimed at dismantling North Korea’s nuclear program have been stalled for more than two years. The U.S. and others have urged the North to return to the talks, but Kim has said the U.S. must withdraw what it calls a hostile policy against North Korea if it wants the talks to resume. Analysts say Kim’s latest remarks indicate North Korea will work on both tracks while focusing on military development.