Preparations underway for Rochesterfest

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochesterfest is back after the pandemic shut it down last year.

The theme this year is "Let's Reconnect." The nine day festival will look much like years' past, featuring live music, food stands and other family fun.

The event kicks off Saturday with breakfast at Sheehan Farms.

The day also brings a 5K run in the morning sponsored by Family Service Rochester, a Juneteenth Jubilee at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park and a nighttime 5-K featuring black lights, bubbles and a DJ playing songs.

"The energy is just full-on, let's go," Rochesterfest Executive Director Brandon Helgeson said. "The pedal is all the way down to the floor, and we're not stopping. It's going to be great to see friends reconnect, stuff like that. And after everything we all came out of, I think we all need that."

Helgeson said this year will feature 20 food stands instead of 24 because the food vendors weren't able to find enough help.

He said another change this year is that they added a second stage for more music and presentations.

He said there are more than 50 volunteers and paid employees who are involved in making sure the festival goes off without a hitch.

For a complete guide to Rochesterfest, visit its website.