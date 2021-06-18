St. Thomas woman’s tennis team reinstated

ST. PAUL, Minn (KTTC) -- St. Thomas University, in the middle of a transition from NCAA Division III to Division I, decided to cut its tennis programs, until the women's team spoke up.

"They've handled this situation in a very poor manner, and unethical too," said Clare Palen, a sophomore on the team.

In restoring the team, the school issued a statement.

"St. Thomas was compliant with Title IX as a Division III athletics program and will remain compliant as it transitions to Division I. The University recognizes, however, that fighting a Title IX lawsuit would be extremely costly and time-consuming." University of St. Thomas statement

The lead council for the athletes disagrees.

"It's simple math," said Arthur Bryant, the Lead Council for Women Athletes at Bailey-Glasser. "Women should get 46-47% of the chances to participate in intercollegiate athletics. They are getting 38% of the chances, that is a massive and illegal differences."

"They agreed to this settlement because they know they violated Title IX and they agreed to do a gender equity study because they know they have to figure out how to get in compliance with Title IX," said Bryant.

Both Bryant and Palen acknowledged the fight for equality in sports is far from over, and say many schools across the country are not treating their female athletes fairly relative to the treatment male athletes receive.

"We're kind of setting an example for schools that this has happened to across the country, and hopefully they'll look to us as an example of what they can do," said Palen. "This was a step in the right direction and there are still steps that St. Thomas has to take."

"Many schools are depriving their women athletes equal opportunities to play and equal financial aid. That has to change," said Bryant.