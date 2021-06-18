Storm expected to be another blow to Gulf Coast businesses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A weekend that was supposed to have been filled with celebrations of Juneteenth and Father’s Day has turned dreary in coastal Louisiana and Mississippi due to an unpredictable tropical weather system. The storm has brought wind, heavy rain and fears of flooding to a region where some still have sandbags left over from last year’s record-breaking hurricane season. With virus restrictions loosened and summer around the corner, business owners across the Gulf Coast had been anticipating an influx of tourist cash after a year of lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic and relentless storms. Now, those hopes have been dimmed.