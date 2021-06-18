Top medical adviser says ‘no fans’ safest for Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The top medical adviser to the Japanese government says the safest way to hold the Tokyo Olympics is without any fans. Fans from abroad have already been banned and organizers are to announce early next week if some local fans should be allowed. The Olympics open in just five weeks on July 23. Dr. Shigeru Omi issued his suggestions in a report to the government and organizers. This seems to put him at odds with organizers and the International Olympic Committee. Reports suggest organizers want to allow up to 10,000 fans in some venues. Ticket sales were to account for $800 million in income. Much of it will be lost and government entities will have to make up the shortfall.