Twins’ triple and 2 bases-loaded walks in 10th beat Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Luis Arraez hit an RBI triple to start the Minnesota 10th inning and the Twins then drew two bases-loaded walks to beat the Texas Rangers 7-5. It was the opener of a three-game series matching last-place teams. Arraez tripled to deep center field over the head of Adolis García, whose homer in the Texas seventh had tied the game at 4-4. Designated runner Willians Astudillo scored easily from second base. Josh Sborz and Demarcus Evans both issued bases-loaded walks. Hansel Robles worked a perfect ninth for the win before Tyler Duffey worked the 10th for his second save.