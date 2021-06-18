Uganda tightens lockdown measures as virus cases surge

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda is tightening lockdown measures in a bid to stem a surge in coronavirus cases. The measures announced Friday night by President Yoweri Museveni include a ban on private and public transportation within and across districts, including in the capital Kampala. Only vehicles carrying cargo and those transporting the sick or essential workers such as security personnel are permitted to operate on the roads, Museveni said in a televised speech.