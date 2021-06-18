UPDATE: Xavior Harrelson reward now more than $22,000

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Friday, The Montezuma Bank along with the DCI confirmed with KWWL that Xavior Harrelson's reward has climbed to over $22,000, after a local business and other donations were submitted.

Just days ago, Poweshiek County's Sheriff Kriegel posted on their Facebook page that the reward for Xavior Harrelson's disappearance was at $17,000.

Xavior's mother, Sarah Harrelson, has since moved out of her residence but Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt said law enforcement were aware of Harrelson leaving the house, and did not find it concerning.

There are no substantial updates on the disappearance of Xavior, but both the Sheriff's Office and DCI are still actively investigating what could have happened to the 11-year-old Montezuma boy, who's been missing now since May 27.

Xavior is 4'9 tall, weighs 100 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes.

The reward fund established to receive any information regarding Xavior's disappearance consists of donations from local businesses and private citizens. All have donated in hopes the reward may produce information which leads to the resolution of this case.

Poweshiek County Sheriff Tom Kriegel issued the following statement:

We are continuing to search for Xavior and we are following up on all leads as they come in. Our tip line is still active so if anyone has any information that they think might be helpful please give us a call at 641-623-2107 if they know something that needs addressed immediately call 911.

Anyone with information regarding his disappearance is asked to call the tip line at 641-623-2107 or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com or 800-452-111.