60-mile garage sale attracts visitors to small Minnesota towns

FOUNTAIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- The 60-mile long Root River Trail Towns garage sale returned to Southeastern Minn. this weekend. The event stretched across nine towns along the Root River & Harmony-Preston Valley State Bike Trails.

The event saw shoppers getting deals at more than 50 garages and side walks in Southeastern Minnesota.

The two-day sale encouraged shoppers to stop and try unique shops and restaurants along the way.

Since many of the participating towns are quite small, it made for a great opportunity to get some visitors into areas that don't often see too much traffic.

Fountain Mayor Jim Schott says the event served as a great promotion of his town.

"We like to promote our trail. We have a historical center here in town. Maybe bring people into our small community. And it's been a busy two days," he said.

Participating towns included Harmony, Preston, Fountain, Lanesboro, Whalen, Peterson, Rushford, Rushford Village & Houston.