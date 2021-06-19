Afghanistan running out of oxygen as COVID surge worsens

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Health officials say Afghanistan is fast running out of oxygen as a deadly third surge of COVID worsen. Hospitals are rationing their oxygen supplies, as Afghans desperate for oxygen bang on the doors of the few suppliers begging for cylinders for sick loved ones. Health ministry spokesman Ghulam Dastigir Nazari says the government is in a race against time as it hurries to install oxygen producing factories in 10 of its worst-hit provinces. But even in the Afghan capital hospital beds are filling as fast as they open up. In just three weeks the government has added hundreds of new beds.