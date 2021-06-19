Amid report on farm-related pollution, conservation cited

MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — Luke Brubaker admitted that he’s proud of his soil as he bent over and gestured with an extended arm to a field on his northwestern Lancaster County dairy operation. He pointed to the largely unbroken soil, where modern farming practices allow feed to be planted without tilling. And he noted tiny slits in the dirt, where fertilizer was injected directly into the ground instead of slathered on top. “See, it’s not all torn up,” he said, highlighting the effect of farming practices that lock soil and nutrients in the ground, keeping them from washing or blowing away where they can become harmful pollutants.