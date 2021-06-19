Confederate leader’s Memphis past erased with body’s removal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest’s polarizing presence has hung over Memphis, Tennessee, since he moved there in 1852 with his family. Defenders consider him a hero for his Civil War exploits. Detractors call him a violent racist and note his early leadership role in the Ku Klux Klan. Now his remains are set to be moved to a new Confederate museum in Columbia, Tennessee. With the approval of Forrest’s relatives, the Sons of Confederate Veterans have agreed to transport them there, another milestone in the effort to remove statues, monuments — and now the remains — of Confederate leaders from public spaces.