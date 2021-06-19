Eriksen’s surprise visit gave ‘good energy’ to Denmark team

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen’s Denmark teammates say his visit came as a big surprise and that he gave them all a hug before having lunch with the team. Eriksen was discharged from a Copenhagen hospital on Friday and immediately went to see his teammates at their Euro 2020 base camp outside the capital. Midfielder Christian Norgaard says they didn’t know he was coming “so we stopped the training session when he arrived.” Eriksen was accompanied by his partner and two children. Norgaard says the visit “gave a good energy” to the team and that “it’s what we needed.” The 29-year-old Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during a game last Saturday and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.