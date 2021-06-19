Moderate Iran candidate concedes win by judiciary chief

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The moderate candidate in Iran’s presidential election has conceded he lost to the country’s hard-line judiciary chief. Former Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati wrote on Instagram to judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi early Saturday. Raisi did not immediately acknowledge Hemmati’s concession, nor that of former Revolutionary Guard commander Mohsen Rezaei, who also conceded the loss. The election Friday was dominated by Raisi, a protege of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after the disqualification of the strongest competitors who could have challenged him in the vote.