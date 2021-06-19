Metal fans mosh at 1st UK live music festival since pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of heavy metal fans are camping, singing — and even moshing — at Britain’s first full music festival since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The three-day Download Festival at Donington Park in central England is one of a series of test events to see whether mass gatherings can resume without triggering outbreaks of COVID-19. About 10,000 fans, a tenth of the festival’s pre-pandemic attendance, secured tickets to watch more than 40 U.K.-based bands including Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Enter Shikari and Bullet for My Valentine. Attendees all took COVID-19 tests before the event, and don’t have to wear masks or follow social distancing rules during the festival.