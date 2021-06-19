Night of the stars: Dressel, Ledecky keep winning at trials

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The stars shined on the next-to-last night of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha. Caeleb Dressel added another event to his Tokyo program, powering to a dominating victory in the 100-meter butterfly. Katie Ledecky blew away the field in the 800 free, winning by more than 5 seconds. Ledecky locked up her fourth individual race at the Olympics, adding to her victories in the 200, 400 and 1,500 free. The only drama in the grueling 800 was for the second spot. Fifteen-year-old Katie Grimes outraced veteran Haley Anderson, knocking more than 11 seconds off her personal best.