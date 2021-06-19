Polarized by war, Armenia votes Sunday in an early election

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenians head to polls Sunday for an early parliamentary election stemming from a political crisis that has engulfed the country in the aftermath of the last year’s fighting with Azerbaijan over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the vote after months of mass protests demanding his resignation over his handling of the conflict. A Russia-brokered peace deal signed in November ended six weeks of fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces that killed 6,000 people. The outcome saw Azerbaijan reclaim control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas that had been held by Armenian forces for more than a quarter-century.