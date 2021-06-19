Police hunt driver who hit UK pubgoers after Euro 2020 game

LONDON (AP) — British police are hunting for a man who fired shots from an air gun and drove into people who had gathered at a central England pub to watch an England-Scotland soccer match. West Midlands Police said four people were injured. The police force said the driver of a silver Volvo fired a BB gun before hitting people outside the Gigmill pub in Stourbridge soon after the Euro 2020 competition game ended on Friday night. A man and a woman in their 20s are being treated in a hospital for serious leg injuries, and two women for less serious injuries. Police say they believe it was “a targeted attack” and are searching for the driver.