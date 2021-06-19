Rochester celebrates Juneteenth

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- People all across the country are observing Juneteenth this weekend, including those in southeast Minnesota.

Saturday, Rochester non-profit, Journie, put on their second-annual Juneteenth Jubilee to celebrate the day.

“I want people to see that when we all decide to work together as a community, it benefits us all,” said Journie founder Nashauna Johnson-Lenoir.

The event was held in Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Park with local vendors, guest speakers and musical artists. Jersey Joe's supplied plenty of food for everyone in attendance.

Organizers say main ideas behind the Juneteenth celebration were to educate the community on an important part of history.

"This is my first time to ever do this. I didn't even know anything about Juneteenth," said community member Heather Hardin.

Rochester Police Department also came to support the event, giving remarks and participating in a community basketball game against T&K Basketball.

After all the tension and violence over the past year, many in the community just want to come together.

"I just want all the violence to stop here in Rochester because it's getting worser and I just want it to stop," stated community member Glennis Lenoir.

As of right now, Journie does not have any future celebrations planned. The organization is applying for grants in order to stay running, and continue to put on celebrations just like the Juneteenth Jubilee.