Severe storms possible Sunday; Cooler next week

We saw a gorgeous start to the holiday weekend with widespread sunshine and comfortable conditions. Tonight, temperatures will remain mild in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Wet and stormy conditions are on tap for Father's Day this year. Two rounds of wet weather will move through our area on Sunday, the first round impacting the morning hours and the second impacting the afternoon and evening. The morning round looks to be mainly scattered to widespread rain showers with isolated thunderstorms that will move in after 4 am and exit before Noon. A short break in the precipitation is possible for the midday before our second round of rain and storms move in after 1 pm along an approaching cold front. Strong to severe storms are possible during the afternoon and evening with the greatest risk expected across northeast Iowa. Large hail, damaging winds, an isolated tornado or two, and heavy rainfall as the main concerns with any severe storms that develop. Upwards of an inch of rainfall is expected across our area.

Following the passing of that cold front, much cooler conditions settle into the region for the start of the new week. Below normal temperatures in the mid to upper 60s are expected for Monday with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s are on tap for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Summertime warmth slowly returns to the region for the mid and late week as highs climb back into the lower 80s on Wednesday with mainly sunny skies. The late week looks to bring a more likely chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.