Twins take lead on consecutive wild pitches, top Rangers 3-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a second consecutive wild pitch from Texas reliever John King in the seventh inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Rangers 3-2. Nelson Cruz hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth. It was the former Texas slugger’s team-leading 15th for Minnesota and the 432nd of his career to pass Cal Ripken Jr. for 49th on the all-time list. Isiah Kiner-Falefa connected on a two-run shot for the Rangers. The Twins have won three straight games, one shy of their longest winning streak of the season.