100 Deadliest Days of Summer for teen drivers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As summer continues, drivers need to be wary of the return of the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.

The days, which are from Memorial Day to Labor Day, are the days in which it is most likely for teen drivers to get in a fatal accident.

David Reich, Public Relations Director of the National Road Safety Foundation, emphasized that parents have an important role to play in keeping teens safe on the road.

"What parents should do as we get into the summer months is sit down with their young people, have a talk. Tell them why you need them to be careful. You know, just explain."

Riech also wants to encourage parents to set a good example for young drivers.