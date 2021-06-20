Belgium: Body of fugitive far-right soldier apparently found

PARIS (AP) — Belgian police say the body of a fugitive far-right soldier who was the target of a huge manhunt appears to have been found. Hundreds of security forces scoured a swath of northeast Belgium after the disappearance May 17 of Jurgen Conings. He was on an anti-terrorism watch list, had threatened a top virologist involved in the country’s COVID-19 program and had hoarded heavy weaponry. A body was found Sunday by people walking in the woods. Police said initial evidence indicates it is Conings and that he killed himself, but further examination is under way.