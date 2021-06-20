Skip to Content

Buxton, Maeda, Twins win 4th in row; Texas skid hits 6

Minnesota news from the Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Byron Buxton launched a two-run home run into the second deck beyond left field eight pitches into the game and Kenta Maeda earned his first win since May 3 as the Minnesota Twins beat the reeling Texas Rangers 4-2 Sunday for their fourth straight win to match a season high. Maeda allowed two runs on five hits in five and one-third innings. Adolis Garcia and Joey Gallo hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning for the Rangers, who have lost six straight games and 19 of their last 22.

Associated Press

