Officials: Deadly Pride parade crash appears unintentional

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a driver unintentionally slammed into spectators at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, killing one person and seriously injuring another. Saturday’s crash at the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade initially drew speculation that it was a hate crime directed at the gay community. However, Wilton Manors Vice Mayor Paul Rolli said Sunday that the early investigation shows it was an accident. The driver was taken into custody, but it was unclear whether he had been charged. Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Ali Adamson told reporters that authorities were investigating all possibilities from the collision.