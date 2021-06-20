Egypt: Suez Canal ship case adjourned for settlement talks

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has adjourned the case of a hulking cargo vessel that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year. Sunday’s decision to pause hearings until July 4 came after both legal teams of the Suez Canal and the vessel’s owners asked for more time for negotiations that aim at resolving their financial dispute. The dispute centers on the compensation amount the Suez Canal Authority is claiming for the salvage of the vessel Ever Given, which ran aground in March, blocking the crucial waterway for six days.