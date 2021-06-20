Israel launches official probe into deadly festival stampede

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s government has approved the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into a deadly disaster at a Jewish holy site in April that left 45 people dead. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of his newly formed government’s first Cabinet meeting on Sunday that it would discuss forming a state commission to investigate major safety shortcomings that led to a deadly stampede on Mount Meron. The government said that the commission would investigate officials who made decisions that led to approving the event and determining its framework. Tens of thousands of people, mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews, attended the holiday festival despite coronavirus restrictions.