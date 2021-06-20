Rochester’s downtown celebrates Father’s Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Restaurants were packed with families big and small, with many places in town doing special deals for dad.

Many stores had sales online with big discounts for the holiday. Some families spent the day at the Rochester Art Center with free admission to an exclusive father's day exhibit called "Bubbles."

For those who wanted to dine, many were able to enjoy some dinner specials downtown. At Crave, diners got to enjoy and exclusive prime rib dinner. At Pittsburgh Blue, they went a step further, offering a 50 ounce 45-day aged tomahawk steak to those who dared. They also offered a deal for those who wanted to cook at home as well.

"We're also doing a grill kit this year, two different steaks of your choice, loaded mashed potatoes, asparagus, you can put everything on the grill. Super easy for dad," said Beth Coons, the general manager of Pittsburgh Blue. "It's great to feel the buzz of everybody's, like, just being stuck at home for so long and everybody's just happy to be out and celebrating and it's amazing to just hear the buzz of the restaurant again."