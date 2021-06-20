Strong to severe storms expected Sunday afternoon, evening

Areas south of I-90 received some light rain this morning during our first round of wet weather. This afternoon and early evening remain on track to deal with a second round of rain and storms that are associated with an approaching cold front. Strong to severe storms are possible during this later round and look to impact most of southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat to our area, and the threat for an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out across northeast Iowa. The best timing for storms across our area will be between 2pm and 8pm.

Once storms exit the region, quieter conditions will filter in for the overnight as temperatures cool down into the low 50s. Clouds will gradually break apart and become partly cloudy with breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Cooler air settles into the region for the start of the new week as high pressure takes control of the Upper Midwest. Monday will see below normal temperatures in the mid 60s with breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph and mostly sunny skies. Widespread sunshine continues into Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s. Tuesday night could see a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

The cool weather doesn't stick around very long, as temperatures quickly warm back into the low 80s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s and a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Seasonal temperatures settle in for the late week and weekend with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Friday and Saturday should see plenty of sunshine throughout the day, with additional scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunday looks to see a break from the precipitation with mainly sunny skies and highs in near 80 degrees.