Trump cowboy seeks 2nd act in politics after Capitol breach

TULAROSA, N.M. (AP) — He rodeoed in a Buffalo Bill-style Wild West show, carried his message on horseback from the Holy Land to Times Square and was invited to the White House to meet the president. But luck may have run out for Couy Griffin after the cowboy, pastor and county commission rode to national political fame by embracing President Donald Trump with a series of horseback caravans. Griffin came crashing down with a defiant stand against President Joe Biden’s election. He is charting an uncertain future among thousands of Trump loyalists in public office, and a smaller cadre who flirted with insurrection and could pay a high price.