Writer says opposition should sit out Nicaragua elections

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Writer and former Nicaraguan Vice President Sergio Ramírez says that there is “zero possibility” of holding free elections in Nicaragua Nov. 7 and that opposition forces who participate would only be “legitimizing” President Daniel Ortega’s re-election. The writer’s comments came Monday, shortly after Mexico and Argentina recalled their ambassadors to Nicaragua for consultations, a day after Ortega’s government arrested yet another presidential contender ahead of the elections. Late Sunday, Nicaraguan police arrested journalist Miguel Mora for alleged crimes against the state, similar to the announced charges against others arrested during the past month.