Angelina Jolie visits Burkina Faso as U.N. Special Envoy

GOUDOUBO, Burkina Faso (AP) — Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has visited war-weakened Burkina Faso to show solidarity with people who continue to welcome the displaced, despite grappling with their own insecurity, and said the world isn’t doing enough to help. As Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Jolie marked World Refugee day on Sunday in Burkina Faso’s Goudoubo refugee camp in the Sahel. While Burkina Faso has been battling a five-year Islamic insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State that has killed thousands and displaced more than one million people, it’s also hosting more than 22,000 refugees, the majority Malian.