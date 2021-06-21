Armani shows off scar from arm fracture in recent fall

MILAN (AP) — Giorgio Armani has told reporters that he spent two weeks in the hospital after fracturing his arm in a fall coming out of a movie theater. The 86-year-old designer closed Milan Fashion Week with a menswear show in the garden of his original atelier in the center of Milan, in the same building where he lives. Armani recounted that two people were blocking the steps outside the theater, and he missed a step, falling to the ground. He showed off a long scar Monday where he had 17 stitches.