Athlete of the Week – Kyler Bade, PEM Track & Field

ELGIN, Minn. (KTTC) - Kyler Bade knew what he had to do.

"I was thinking that since I'm way out in lane eight, I got to get out hard and stay ahead. That didn't happen," Kyler Bade said.

Looking to defend his 400-meter dash state title from 2019, Bade found himself floating around 5th or 6th place at the last 100 meters.

Then it clicked.

"I think it was just I didn't want to lose and it just comes down to heart at that point," Bade said.

A senior, Bade was able to cap his PEM career as a two-time state champ in the 400 a proper sendoff for someone who's been key to the program for years.

"The kids look up to him, and they're able to see what it takes to be not only a good person and a good athlete, but just a great leader and someone who's going to be successful in life no matter what they go to do," PEM Head Coach Mike Andring said.

"When you can get that combination of things be a great leader, a hard worker and someone who likes to have fun I mean the sky's really the limit because it's enjoyable it makes your job so enjoyable as a coach and your teammates enjoy being around practice," Andring said.

It's the joy of being with this group Bade will miss most.

"Just kind of a family. I'll talk to these guys probably for 20,30 years down the line. I'll keep track of how they do next year and the year after that," Bade said.

If it's between his 400 and the school record in the 4 by 200 relay.

"Probably that 4 by 200, cause it was just fun to be around my friends that worked hard and me being the oldest one out of them they kind of looked up to me I guess and I just worked with them all year."