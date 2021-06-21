‘Dangerous’ radar-confirmed tornado hits suburban Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A tornado with strong rotation has been confirmed on radar in suburban Chicago. The storm with a pronounced debris signature was located late Sunday near Darien and Burr Ridge. Live video from news outlets showed large trees downed and damage to homes and vehicles. News outlets also reported a gas leak and injuries in nearby Naperville. The National Weather Service in Chicago says there is a continued threat for wind damage as a line of storms moves over Illinois. The system was moving east at about 45 mph.