Denmark beats Russia 4-1 to advance at Euro 2020

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Denmark finally has a reason to celebrate at the European Championship. Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle scored late goals to give Denmark a 4-1 victory over Russia and a spot in the round of 16. Denmark finished second in Group B after Belgium beat Finland 2-0 in St. Petersburg. Denmark players finally celebrated in front of their raucous and jubilant supporters at Parken Stadium after the third and final home game of the tournament.