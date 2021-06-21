Downtown Rochester security increases, potential to add more security cameras

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Police Department (RPD) could soon have more eyes downtown.

"With the COVID year being that outlier, we were seeing a steady increase of crime downtown," RPD Lt. Jon Turk said.

Right now, there are about 25 security cameras scattered around downtown. RPD and the city administration want to add 17 to 25 more. The city council is expected to vote to approve or deny the plan Monday night.

"We've been slowly adding cameras throughout the downtown, but now with the Heart of the City program coming online, there's a need to fill that space," Lt. Turk said.

Purchasing and installing the cameras would cost the city about $200,000. Rochester city council member Molly Dennis believes it would be an important investment.

"I think there is a huge need for increased public safety as more people start using downtown," she said.

According to Dennis, her constituents agree.

"A neighbor just told me today, well if you're no doing anything wrong, what do you have to worry about? So, people here really want to feel safe downtown. Everything that I've heard back from my ward, have been in favor of this," Dennis continued.

Just a few weeks ago, security cameras helped arrest two individuals involved in a fatal shooting downtown within a few hours of the incident.

Lt. Turk says its the real time response and factual replay that makes the difference.

"With an eye witness, seeing something under stress, they might forget a detail here or there. Where camera footage is really what happened. It's recording all the details. The color of the vehicle, a description of the clothing. Where someone ran or drove off. It's recorded on camera and can be downloaded or replayed. The cameras catch really the truth of what's happened," Lt. Turk said.

Lt. Turk says if the plan is approved, the cameras would be in public places, on street lights or parking garages. With the technology the department uses, the video can be downloaded and replayed for 30 days after it's captured, which Turk says is helpful with investigations.

RPD recently announced it would be amping up patrol presence downtown. If the camera proposal is approved, the increased presence would still continue.