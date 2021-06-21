In Senate vote, Biden sees ‘step forward’ for elections bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the Senate’s work on an elections overhaul and changes offered by Sen. Joe Manchin are a “step forward.” But the Democrats’ priority legislation is still expected to be blocked Tuesday by a Republican filibuster. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden views the effort to protect elections and ensure the right to vote as “a fight of his presidency.” The Democrats will try to open debate Tuesday on the For the People Act. The sweeping voting reform bill is taking on fresh urgency as some states impose new voting rules.