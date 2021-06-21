Iron Range board approves funding for manufacturing mill

COHASSET, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says one of the first hurdles has been crossed for bringing some new jobs to Minnesota’s Iron Range. Walz said Monday the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board has approved $15 million in funding for construction of a Huber Engineering Woods mill in Itasca County. The mill in Cohasset was expected to bring about 150 jobs to the region that have a median hourly wage of $31 plus a benefits. The company still needs to acquire the property, which is currently owned by Minnesota Power. It also needs approval of certain legislative initiatives and funding from additional state entities.