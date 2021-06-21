Nearly 800 illegally exported antiquities returned to Italy

ROME (AP) — Italian police say they have brought back to Italy nearly 800 illegally exported ancient artifacts from Belgium, where they were held by a private collector. Paramilitary Carabinieri’s specialized art squad said on Monday the probe began in 2017 after Italian experts noticed a catalog photo of a stele, or tall commemorative slab, from pre-Roman times in southeastern Italy. Italy forbids export of cultural artifacts found on its territory. The probe eventually uncovered other artifacts, including some plundered from tombs in what is now the region of Puglia. Carabinieri say they found the stele in the home of a collector near Antwerp. The artifacts are worth about 11 million euros ($13 million).